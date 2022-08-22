The Board of Secondary and Elementary Education meets Tuesday to consider proposals to recalibrate school performance scores. This time proposals are focused on the lenient high school scoring formula that is not aligned with LEAP scores. That high school scores are not aligned with LEAP scores isn't surprising, as LEAP scores are a small part of high school performance scores.
K-8 performance scores, however, are 90% based on LEAP scores, interpreted in two ways, assessment and growth.
The Department of Education seeks to add rigor to how they calculate growth points while incentivizing growth by making it of equal value to assessment. This is encouraging as growth is a better indicator of quality of instruction than assessment, and growth scores correspond less closely to socioeconomic status than do assessment scores.
Still, DOE's formula has a major defect that results in many K-8 schools, particularly high poverty schools, having artificially low assessment scores and performance scores.
The DOE awards zero points for scores that fall in the “approaching basic” range. While it makes sense to award no points for scores in the bottom tier, unsatisfactory, it does not for approaching basic. If approaching basic is equivalent to a D, why is it valued the same as an F?
Three-quarters of New Orleans open enrollment K-8 schools got an F in assessment in 2019, but most are not failing schools. Many solid high poverty schools had a misleadingly low score only because the formula didn’t award even a nominal amount of points for approaching basic, say 25, in comparison to the 80 given for basic and 100 for mastery.
DOE acknowledges its current accountability system has flaws that yield too many A-rated high schools. Now is a good time for it to also acknowledge and fix the flaw that causes it to yield too many F-rated K-8 schools.
CHRIS O'NEILL
board member, Homer A. Plessy Community School
New Orleans