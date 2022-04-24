Louisiana’s coastal issues may seem different from what other Gulf of Mexico states are facing, but when you pull back and look at the entire Gulf region, you can see just how much we have in common. This commonality is why we will be bringing together more than 800 scientists, natural resource managers and stakeholders to the Gulf of Mexico Conference in Baton Rouge this week.
When a broad and diverse set of voices gather to contribute solutions to our collective challenges, we expect much can be accomplished for a better future across the Gulf of Mexico.
Conference themes, all too familiar to residents of Louisiana, include coastal vulnerability, sea level rise, the future of energy resources off our shores, the management of regionally important marine resources and the restoration of habitats, from wetlands to oyster reefs.
We believe that collaboration is foundational, and that no one can go it alone and solve the challenges we face across state borders.
By sharing what we’ve learned and how we, as individual states and as the Gulf of Mexico region, are addressing these challenges, we all become stronger and more prepared.
In addition to how we can better collaborate across the Gulf, we will also be considering how to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the board. This conference will help us learn from one another and help build a better future for Louisiana and the entire Gulf of Mexico.
Learn more about the important research being done to make the communities living along the Gulf of Mexico more connected and resilient at GulfofMexicoAlliance.com/GOMCON.
LAURA BOWIE
executive director, Gulf of Mexico Alliance
Ocean Springs, Miss.
DR. ALYSSA DAUSMAN
senior vice president and chief scientist, The Water Institute of the Gulf
Baton Rouge