Should felons not have the right to vote after they have served sentences? It’s like asking if children should be punished forever for something they did.
Most people would likely say no if the question pertains to children. Yet, there is so much debate in different states about that access for felons.
In some states, such as Maine and Vermont, felons never lose their voting rights. They are voting while in jail and if their terms end they will still be able to vote. So the question is, “Why should these states' prisoners and felons have access to voting rights and not the other 48 states?”
This is a form of discrimination. Stripping the right to vote from one but not from the others is unjust and should never be done.
It is dehumanizing to not allow anyone a second chance at life. When a person must return to a world that changed, that thought can make an inmate who was doing good and about to get out with good behavior to have a breakdown.
So to take away some of their rights when they are trying to get adjusted to this new lifestyle is morally wrong. Instead, the United States should pass a bill stating that all felons should have the right to vote both upon incarceration and upon release. This will give them a better sense of how to navigate life outside prison.
JASMINE SIMMONS
student
Opelousas