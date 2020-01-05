It appears the lawyers affect our insurance rates. It really hit home when I received my current auto insurance renewal. I have two owned vehicles, no tickets, no claims, yet my insurance increased 30% in one year. That is $600!
In talking with the agent and confirming the increase is correct, I asked for an explanation. I was told the bodily injury claims are the reason, which is not surprising with the message advertising from ambulance chasers.
I called two other reputable insurance companies, only to be told the same thing. Where are the elected officials who are to look out for the people who pay their salaries? I would find it interesting to sit in some of those meetings to see who really benefits from the lobbyist pressure to control the insurance commission.
I have come to vote anti-incumbent as I feel let down by those in office now.
Phillip W. Pankey
retired military
Holden