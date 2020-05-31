Two recent stories tell the tale of two worlds and the people who inhabit them in coronavirus time. In the first, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate reported that great numbers of unemployed people in Louisiana were “deemed ineligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because of supercharged unemployment payments that inadvertently boosted their income above the threshold to qualify for food stamps.” Weekly unemployment checks were increased by $600 for a limited time under the CARES Act passed by Congress, raising weekly maximum benefits in Louisiana to $847, too high to get food relief.
Then, The Wall Street Journal and others reported that, one day before the deadline, more than 60 publicly traded corporations were returning over $500 billion in forgivable loans for “small businesses” under the Paycheck Protection Program in response to “requests” and “urging” by the federal government, and some public shaming. They were joined by others including the L.A. Lakers (returning $4.6 million) and The Aspen Institute (over $8 million).
This was part of the “safe harbor” arrangement whereby PPP loan recipients might return funds by May 18 and avoid penalties if they are not able to make a good-faith certification of the necessity of their loan requests for payroll, rent, mortgage, and essential expenses. The deadline was extended from May 7 to May 14 to May 18. In another “safe harbor” ruling, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that businesses and their affiliates that accepted less than $2 million in PPP funds will be assumed to have performed the certification of the necessity of their loan requests “in good faith.” Fortune described this as part of the “leniency” of the SBA guidelines.
Politico also reported May 14 that a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau conducted between April 26 and May 2 indicated that 74.9% of small businesses had sought assistance under the PPP and 38.1% received it. How many more might have been helped if the “returned” loans had never been requested or paid?
The world of the wealthy is often governed with requests, urging, time extensions, good faith assumptions, and “safe harbors.” We remember how few bankers and financiers went to jail as We the People bailed out Wall Street in the 2008 great recession, while millions lost their homes to underwater mortgages.
By contrast, in the world of the unemployed, underemployed, and poor, state and federal relief programs (SSI, Medicaid, Unemployment, and SNAP) are rigorously governed and enforced with income and asset tests, time limits, and work requirements to narrowly limit so-called “welfare cheating.” Inequality exists in many forms, and the COVID-19 pandemic relief programs provide us with more and more evidence of it.
THE REV. FRED KAMMER
executive director, Jesuit Social Research Institute at Loyola University
New Orleans