Eurine Carter Sr., 68, of Kenner, tries to figure out how to find work by looking at the notices on the front entrance to the Louisiana Workforce Commission office on Airline Drive in Metairie on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus has created record unemployment in the country. Carter said he is a handyman that's good at painting, pressure washing, and much more. He was also laid off when the Avondale Shipyard shut down.