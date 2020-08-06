As a mom of two, I have a lot on my mind as we approach the start of school. COVID-19 has affected my family in multiple ways. In mid-March, my husband suddenly lost his income as a wedding photographer: No weddings, no work for photographers.
Then, shortly after, he started coughing. One by one, each of us fell ill with COVID-19. My 11-year-old was hit hardest, despite having no preexisting conditions. I can’t describe how it felt to watch my healthy, active boy crumble under the weight of this virus. His wracking cough kept him from sleeping. His fever lasted weeks. He developed pneumonia.
In some ways, we are lucky: My son responded to antibiotics and we each recovered. But it’s unclear how we’d fare if we were exposed again, and I’m gravely concerned about what will happen with school this fall. Meanwhile, we’re struggling financially as my husband hasn’t been able to work in months.
I know I’m not alone in my stress. Working families like mine are drowning as we try to stay safe, support our kids’ education, and keep up with our bills in this bleak economy.
We need support.
As a mom, I know schools need extra funds to educate students safely right now. It terrifies me when I hear some Republican politicians threatening to tie federal aid to reopening; my family knows how wrong they are when they say coronavirus doesn’t make kids sick.
Hasty reopenings could put parents, teachers, and staff in danger, too. Schools and child care centers must be able to make decisions based on science, and Congress must fund them so when they do reopen, they can afford smaller class sizes, increased sanitation, and personal protective equipment.
We also need a safety net and backup plan if schools cannot fully reopen or have to close after another outbreak. If families like mine are to stay afloat, Congress must extend the crucial improvements to unemployment insurance. The $600/week federal boost has allowed us to keep up with our bills, but these benefits expired on July 31. Without them, we’ll quickly burn through our savings and then I’m not sure what we’ll do.
I hope Congress will also expand tax credits important to working families like mine, like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit — not hand out more tax breaks to the wealthy. We need them to make this investment now so struggling families will have money they can use in 2021, since it’s unlikely our economy will fully rebound any time soon.
MANDY FOSTER
member, MomsRising
New Orleans