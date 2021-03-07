My first vote was for Harry Truman. As a 94-year-old Democrat, I look at our political situation with eyes that saw some of the better years for our America. During the war years, the media helped win the war. Today, I think The New York Times would sell out to the enemy.
Now, most everyone seems to hate America and everybody in it. The Democrats and Republicans put their party affiliation ahead of their country, and they do it with character assassination at any cost to the taxpayers — and along with them, the NFL players openly disrespect the flag.
There are 31 cemeteries in Europe, several islands in the Pacific and many ships lying on the bottom with the remains of me who paid for our freedom. The NFL players run up and down the field and earn millions of dollars.
On my ship, USS Louisville, of 1,200 crew we lost 52 men: 33 at Luzon and 19 at Okinawa because of three kamikaze hits. At Okinawa, one of the victims was my relief-man on a 40-mm gun. His name was Ronald, 19; he had red hair and freckles from Oklahoma.
The next day, June 6, 1945, Frank from Bogalusa and I had the job of handling the hook for the aircraft crane; we loaded several bodies at a time, on a large pallet that lowered them over the side to a smaller vessel. As each body was placed on an open deck it was covered with an American flag — eventually, each flag was delivered to family back in the States. Many flags from both sides of the world were sent back home.
This is what it took to protect our Constitution and give the NFL players the freedom to earn millions. Yet, they take a knee in disrespect of the flag.
Where would all the "haters" be if all those men would have refused to defend the Constitution?
RALPH R. HOPKINS
retired, publishing
Metairie