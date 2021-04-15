I am writing in strong support of Jerry Ceppos’ April 8 article in this newspaper. As a former dean of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, he has valuable experience as a university leader and former journalist. His advice from another university leader about attorneys, “I ask the lawyers for advice, then I make the right decision,” should have long ago been followed by LSU. In our corporate communication firm we give the same advice to our clients along with “Do the right thing, even if it is hard.”
We are waiting for LSU to “do the right thing,” instead of hiding behind their lawyers and operating out of fear of lawsuits. LSU needs to say and mean that their students are their prime focus as an educational institution and that they apologize for sexual harassment and any other mistreatment that students have suffered at the hands of coaches, faculty members and other students. Furthermore, LSU needs to promise that they will examine its core values as an educational institution and ensure that each student will receive the respect and educational opportunities that LSU has promised to parents, students, alumni and the taxpayers of Louisiana. This promise is long overdue.
BARBARA C. CAREY
communications
Baton Rouge