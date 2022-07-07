A recent Nola.com article pointed out that a survey conducted by the New Orleans Crime Coalition showed that “satisfaction with the New Orleans Police Department” has plummeted from 52% to 33%. Who are the satisfied 33% — the criminals?
While government in this city faces many challenges and problems, none are bigger than the manpower shortage and dysfunction within the NOPD.
By any measure, the NOPD is 300 officers short. Both the mayor and City Council members have casually referred to this shortage. The NOPD has less than 1,000 officers. In any other American city, a shortage of 30% would be a state of emergency.
One of the problems facing the NOPD is that they are clearly overwhelmed. Look no further than the rate of solving murders in this city — less than 30%. Look no further than the number of speeding tickets written in this city — 2,800 in 2021. That’s 2,800 for the entire year, around seven a day. The NOPD could write seven in about 10 minutes on the street I live on. Has anyone seen a police car on Interstate 10 in the last 20-30 times they’ve driven there?
Speaking of I-10, how many shootings have we had in Orleans Parish interstate highways in the last year: 40, 50, 60? How many shooters have been charged? Why haven’t we had a press conference by the mayor or the police chief or the City Council about this situation?
Equally as incredible as the shootings on I-10 is the driving. There is no speed limit, there is no regard to the number of lanes changed at once, no turn signals.
LT. COL. RICHARD WESTMORELAND
Marine Corps (retired)
New Orleans