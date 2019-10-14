Editor's note: This letter is from the parents of Baton Rouge Fire Department Captain Bryan Bozeman, who died in an apparent drowning accident earlier this month.

We buried our son, Captain Bryan Bozeman, on Wednesday afternoon, and the outpouring of respect for him and our family is something we cannot let go unmentioned.

If we could have stopped our car and hugged every stranger we saw that day, we would have. The firemen and policemen who stood at attention and saluted our son at his funeral and in his procession, the ministers at Blackwater United Methodist Church who spoke beautifully of him and his love for God, the citizens of Central and Baton Rouge who stopped their cars and stood reverently as we passed, the staff of Greenoaks Funeral Home who showed care and professionalism for our family, the utility workers who raised the flags and cross, the mayor and citizens who lowered their flags, and the man on Lovett Road who got off his lawnmower and saluted our son will always be remembered.

Bryan would have been honored and humbled to have seen this much love for him. He was a man full of life and love for anyone he met. He will be greatly missed, but we find comfort in knowing how much he was loved and respected by those who knew him. Thank you to everyone who showed your love for Bryan that day. Please pray that our son now rests in peace.

George and Pam Bozeman

Denham Springs