Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, left, shakes hands with Rep. John Stefanksi, R-Crowley, just after the House passed the veto override bill handled on the floor by Stefanski, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Louisiana State Capitol, where Republican majorities in House and Senate were seeking to override a governor’s veto – for the first time against an executive’s will since 1991 – to ensure Black voters would not have the possibility of electing a second African American to Congress.