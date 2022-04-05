BR.overridden.033122 TS 16.jpg

Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, left, shakes hands with Rep. John Stefanksi, R-Crowley, just after the House passed the veto override bill handled on the floor by Stefanski, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Louisiana State Capitol, where Republican majorities in House and Senate were seeking to override a governor’s veto – for the first time against an executive’s will since 1991 – to ensure Black voters would not have the possibility of electing a second African American to Congress.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

They won! Republican state legislators beat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

They were able to override his veto of a redistricting plan that cut out the chance for one third of Louisiana’s population to have representation in Congress commensurate with their numbers. One Man, One Vote.

So what “game” did these folks win? The Game of Self-Rule, Democracy.

The thing that the Ukrainian people are dying for while seeing their homes and lives destroyed. Give these “winners” a trophy.

ALEX CHAPMAN

lawyer

Ville Platte

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.