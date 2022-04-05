They won! Republican state legislators beat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
They were able to override his veto of a redistricting plan that cut out the chance for one third of Louisiana’s population to have representation in Congress commensurate with their numbers. One Man, One Vote.
So what “game” did these folks win? The Game of Self-Rule, Democracy.
The thing that the Ukrainian people are dying for while seeing their homes and lives destroyed. Give these “winners” a trophy.
ALEX CHAPMAN
lawyer
Ville Platte