In the disjointed and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan the Biden administration is not only endangering thousands of Americans, allies, and those Afghans who helped us, they also abandoned billions of dollars in military equipment, munitions, and fuel to our enemies.
Some of the equipment lost is top-of-the-line aircraft, armored vehicles and other weapons, many of them classified. Debacle is not a strong enough word for this tragic disaster.
Robert Gates, secretary of State under President Obama, once stated that in 40 years Joe Biden never voted on the correct side of any foreign policy issue.
At least he remains consistent. He may be incompetent, but on the upside, he doesn't send mean tweets.
RICK ELLIS
retired military officer
New Orleans