Unequivocally, I am an animal lover. Although I love all animals, my life has been filled with dogs. The love of dogs and the efforts to provide them with wonderful lives and to rescue those who need rescuing is such a huge movement in our community and in our country.
Our community should be very proud of the many rescue groups who are helping to rescue so many animals. And as a society, that is so important. Dogs provide so much to us, whether it is their love and affection; their loyalty; their companionship; their comfort to those who are sick and infirm; their contribution to the military and to law enforcement; or for so many other reasons.
Therefore, it is unbelievably shocking, horrifying and otherwise impossible to comprehend, that there is a segment of our society who will torture, mistreat, abuse and otherwise treat dogs unfairly.
One only has to look at the recent sentencing in connection with the horrendous event in Bastrop involving two men who repeatedly cut the throat of a dog, recorded it and posted it. This incident earned national attention in the press. Animal abuse in any form should be totally unacceptable in our society. I encourage everyone to be vigilant, and if they are aware of dog abuse of any kind (or abuse of any animal) to report it to local authorities. Those who commit atrocities against animals need to be held accountable and prosecuted. If they are, then hopefully the instances of animal abuse will be reduced.
Gracella Simmons
attorney
Baton Rouge