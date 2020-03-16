Because of the delay in demolishing the Hard Rock hotel, the city of New Orleans has a chance to independently review the demolition contractors plans to implode the hotel.
The city cannot get involved with the contractor and the hotel's contract as it might make the city a partner in the insurance if it were to go wrong. But the city could and should get involved by hiring at least two independent demolition contractors to review the plans to see if it will work.
With the protruding many-ton crane leaning over the street, I think the weight will cause it to fall down into the street instead of collapsing in the "hole" the current contractor is proposing to create for the rubble to fall into. This would create a major disaster.
Also, the "city-hired contractors" should review if it is necessary to tear down the historic building for any reason.
DAVID RUBENSTEIN
merchant
New Orleans