Just a comment on a recent letter from yet another “educator” who seems a little lacking in his own education. First, the Statue of Liberty welcomes all who enter this country through legal process, not slink across our border, and second, what country should we send Lady Liberty to, where she “belongs”?
I have no issue with sending those here illegally to sanctuary areas or even deporting them, but to send those here illegally to Canada is not fair to Canada. If those here illegally are so desperate to escape violence, bad government, and bad economies, then perhaps they should direct their efforts to improve their homeland rather than bringing their problems here. We did, twice, with the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.
If Donald Trump’s America is a place that does not tolerate illegal immigration, smuggling, human trafficking, gun-running, etc., I fully support his efforts. To suggest that Trump is anti-immigrant is pretty inaccurate when he, in fact, is married to an immigrant.
Buzz Anderson
accountant
Lafayette