Since 2012, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish have plateaued, with the district receiving a “C” rating from the Louisiana Department of Education for each of the last six years.
Save a few individual selective magnet schools, parents are left with little to no real high-quality options. One third of public school students attend a D- or F-rated school in Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish has the fourth-lowest graduation rate in the state. And test scores have been steadily falling.
There are many root causes to these numbers, and there is no easy solution to the complicated problem, but these simple facts should serve as a wake-up call to our school board leaders that the current state of affairs is not good enough for Baton Rouge’s families and students. Our kids deserve better. Our community deserves better.
Our kids deserve an excellent education and a chance at a brighter future. Neighborhoods and communities must come together to support high-quality public school options and elect leaders who prioritize students and parent choice above politics.
This fall, there will be elections for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The upcoming elections are vitally important because the next board will surely set the trajectory for school improvement over the next four years. Rather than spending time on another breakaway district that seeks to divide us, we must come together to build a better future for each and every one of our public school students.
Our teachers and principals deserve more resources and greater autonomy in the classroom to meet the needs of each student. It's time we have leaders who champion choice and smartly invest in facilities. We need board members who will select proven charter schools and networks and who will hold all schools accountable. We need new leaders who support innovative resources and training that take student learning to new heights.
We don’t just need new energy. We need new expectations. Our future depends on it. It’s time to raise the bar, Baton Rouge.
James Bullman
attorney
Baton Rouge