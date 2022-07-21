Another school shooting? When will it stop?
Not until we keep these evil people from physically getting inside school grounds. The Uvalde shooter only had to hop over a 5-foot fence to get to the unlocked doors of the building.
Why can't an 8-foot fence with razor wire at the top be constructed around the entire perimeter of the school? Students will feel like they are in prison, you say, but they will get used to it. Children are very resilient. Better for them to have initial feelings of incarceration than to lose their lives.
In addition to this, every entrance into a school should have a metal detector that each person would have to walk through to enter. Armed resource officers will monitor each entrance.
Expensive you say? I understand that COVID funds have not even been spent by the schools. Besides, any monies spent will be more than worth the lives of our children and grandchildren.
NORMAN HEBERT
retired chemical operator
Gonzales