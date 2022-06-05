How can we not ask a 12-year-old girl to carry to full term her pregnancy induced by rape or incest, asked Susan Rotolo in her Letter to the Editor.
How selfish can some adults be?
I try to run the abortion debate through my Matthew 25:35 filter and try to understand who is The Least.
Rotolo’s attitude is most revealing. The teenage girl with no support system, and an uncertain future or partner is The Least.
The only thing that the “pro-life “ crowd cares about, concerning the womb involved, is to produce a healthy baby which she quickly gives up for adoption and to disappear forever in the whole situation.
ALEX CHAPMAN
attorney
Ville Platte