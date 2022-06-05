Supreme Court Abortion

Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

How can we not ask a 12-year-old girl to carry to full term her pregnancy induced by rape or incest, asked Susan Rotolo in her Letter to the Editor.

How selfish can some adults be?

I try to run the abortion debate through my Matthew 25:35 filter and try to understand who is The Least.

Rotolo’s attitude is most revealing. The teenage girl with no support system, and an uncertain future or partner is The Least.

The only thing that the “pro-life “ crowd cares about, concerning the womb involved, is to produce a healthy baby which she quickly gives up for adoption and to disappear forever in the whole situation.

ALEX CHAPMAN

attorney

Ville Platte

