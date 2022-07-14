Senator John Kennedy speaks during the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System completion event at the IHNC-Lake Borgne Surge Barrier in New Orleans, Friday, May 27, 2022. The Army Corps of Engineers completed the $14.5 billion post-Katrina project and handed it over to the state of Louisiana for operation and maintenance. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)