My letter is in response to the letter by Doug Joubert, a New Orleans teacher. He wrote, "Vote anybody but Kennedy, defend Louisiana’s dignity." And, "We truly need someone who not only represents us as a state but who doesn't embarrass us."
As an independent who has voted without regard to the political party but based upon the person, I am proud to have voted for Sen. John Kennedy. His Foghorn Leghorn comments are not only humorous, but if you analyze them, they are mostly insightful — such as "If people lose faith in their government, the result is the same whether or not the loss of confidence is justified."
As Joubert is a teacher, his short-sighted letter failed to teach me anything. But it did confirm that too many educated people seem to care less about a person's accomplishments than their own best interests.
I'll take country quips and mean tweets over high interest rates, high inflation, and high gas and food prices any day.
LOUIS WHITE
retired manager
Metairie