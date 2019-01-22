This diatribe is in relation to the blown interference call during the Saints/Colts Conference game Jan 20, 2019. This is not a claim that the Saints should have won because we will never know if they should have or not. They and their fans were not given the opportunity to find out.
Obviously a big call was missed here — but this letter is not about the inadequacies of referees. How and why they can’t seem to get it done week after week is likely both internally commercial and political, and fans don’t have the insight about decisions that play into that snake pit. In the end, referees make mistakes just like the rest of us.
My extreme disappointment is with the unapologetic lack of rules that provide recourse when clear and visual evidence of a potentially season-ending call is blown. Under such a blatant discrepancy, why is there no means for challenge rights to do a booth review for easy and common-sense justice? We see dozens of booth reviews every weekend, but in cases like this and when the chips are down, the team and their fans are supposed to sit there and swallow, “That’s just the way it is”?
As fans, we have invested hundreds if not many thousands of dollars — and dedicated countless hours to supporting our team — and by default also the NFL. Well, this game has provided us no comfort that our investment was wisely spent. What’s the point? Why spend so much time and money just to have no fair resolution to the emotional effort?
Knowing what has happened this season means the onus for the future is now my own responsibility. At least for one fan (and I suspect many, many more), I can’t see me setting myself up for another unjust disappointment next year. That’d be like dating the same person who just stole your car and a year of your life and then says, “That’s just the way it is.”
Vince Barber
steamship agent
New Orleans