Stephanie Grace's crowd tried its best to crucify Justice Brett Kavanaugh, including accusing him of being near gang rapes and sexually attacking women, all with no verifiable corroboration. Grace then criticized Kavanaugh for being angry about these charges. Had he not responded forcefully, I believe people like Grace would have said he must be guilty because he was too passive in defending himself. Grace's side lost. There were seven FBI investigations of Kavanaugh, who held a sensitive and important job in George W. Bush's administration. Do you realize how intense those investigations had to be for him to be in that position?
Merrick Garland was nominated in a presidential election year, not a congressional election year. Even Joe Biden said that in such an instance, a confirmation should not happen. Grace said Kavanaugh shaded the truth. When? A professional sexual crime prosecutor asked the questions of Ford. Compare the treatment of Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas by the Democrats to the treatment of Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan by the Republicans, and you will see who is fair.
The left’s pride and joy, Bill and Hillary Clinton, are now going on a tour. Bill Clinton was accused of groping and molesting women while in the highest office in the land. He was also accused of rape before he was president and was attorney general in Arkansas. The rape accuser had a witness who showed up right after the incident. She gave a deposition. Clinton's supporters ignored the scandal.
There were tapes and witnesses backing up the statements of his other accusers. Clinton backers said it was just about sex. Did you agree with that? These women, were demonized, belittled and attacked by Hillary Clinton, his cronies and the press. The media probably didn't focus on these charges because the Clintons are Democrats.
Does Grace know about the ones sitting in judgment of Kavanaugh? U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy resigned from the Senate Intelligence Committee in 1987 after admitting that he leaked sensitive information. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin accused Bush of running gulags. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal lied about his service in Vietnam. U.S. Sen. Corey Booker admitted to fondling a woman.
I believe the treatment and the using of Ford by the Democrats was the real assault. Grace's credentials suggest that she values fairness. She should prove to us that she is not biased and report on the real molesters and rapists.
Al Louviere
retired landman
Lafayette