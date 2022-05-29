Right now in America, a handful of politicians and the judges they put in power seek to destroy our freedoms, undermine our rights and endanger our futures.
They aim to demonize people who seek abortion care, eliminate access to contraception and sex education and even outright ban reproductive care.
They force us to struggle to make ends meet or care for our families, and then shame and blame us for the hardships they create. And while we’re busy fighting for our most basic rights, they hand the money they take from our health care and our schools to their corporate donors.
Our Louisiana senators and representatives tried to stop our efforts to codify Roe v. Wade, but they won’t be successful. We know that voters will have the last say.
Together, we will vote for new leaders who will ensure that we get the care that we need no matter which state we call home.
SCOTT LEBLEU
dentist
Lafayette