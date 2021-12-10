It is never easy to impose the equivalent of a life sentence in prison upon any criminal offender. But it is sometimes necessary and a courageous judge will do so. That's what Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Laurie White did when she sentenced the defendant in the 2019 Endymion parade vehicular homicide case.
Recall that Tashonty Toney was not your usual drunk driver. He accelerated up to 80 mph in a bike lane crowded with Mardi Gras bicyclists. Killing two of them outright, he mauled several others, causing them to suffer terrible bodily injuries and, undoubtedly, enduring emotional damage from severe trauma. Then he gave chase until he stumbled and was apprehended.
And what did he say? "My father is an (New Orleans Police Department) officer." Translated: "Don't mess with me."
Oh yes, he did tell the trial judge he was sorry. But, once returned to his jail cell, he and his sister had a good laugh at having lied so convincingly to the trial judge. The telephone conversation was fully recorded and played back in court before sentence was imposed.
The 4th Circuit ruled the trial judge must "do more to explain her [sentencing] decision." The district attorney is appealing that ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Isn't it time we allowed good trial judges to do their jobs? That criminals receive their due? It appears to me that White's sentencing decision is eminently correct. The high court will have the final say.
ROGER STETTER
lawyer
New Orleans