Really! You chose your editorial in the daily paper to be a snippet about Republican members of the Louisiana delegation not being gracious enough in congratulating Cedric Richmond on his appointment by Joe Biden?
You deemed them a “cowardly crowd” and said they should “show more respect to Rep. Richmond and to their constituents?”
Well, granted, you are entitled to your opinion, Miss Manners, but it sounded more like a bitter old biddy grousing about some totally insignificant alleged slight.
Please, use your column granted to you by the mere fact that you are the editors to offer more meaningful opinions about more serious topics confronting your readers.
LORRE LEI JACKSON
retired medical office manager
River Ridge