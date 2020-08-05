On my den table there is a copy of “ Walking With The Wind,” the life story of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia.
I read it periodically, but now my task is to finish his story and internalize his journey and be able to articulate the important lessons for another generation of activist leaders I happen to teach at Louisiana State University in my class, “History of The Civil Rights Movement.” I can hear Lewis’ ironic words, “good trouble.”
First, he would want all of us to get in good trouble. Lewis would want us to trouble the waters of racism, prejudice and discrimination where it is found. The good trouble he participated in made America a better place.
Secondly, Lewis would want us to mentor and direct a new generation of troublemakers. I can hear his voice traveling through eternity, “We can’t give up, we must continue to fight the good fight for freedom.”
Lastly, we should remember his life of sacrifice and love. We should never forget, March 7, 1965, “Bloody Sunday,” the day a group of troublemakers marched across the Pettus Bridge from Selma to Montgomery for the right to vote. Lewis and others were attacked and almost killed. The marchers did not strike back, but loved the people who attacked them and showed them another way to relate to each other.
Let us all learn how to love across racial and political barriers. The troublemaker from Troy, Ala., would want us to “walk the wind” in peace and love. What would Lewis want us to remember about his life?
“Over my head I hear music in the air, over my head I hear music in the air, there must be a God somewhere?” These words from a traditional Black spiritual speaks to Lewis’ life.
Thank you to Lewis. I will “walk in the wind” and as I walk I will remember his words, his life, and his love for this country.
HERMAN O. KELLY JR.
pastor, Bethel AME Church
Baton Rouge