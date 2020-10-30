Peter Carmichael in his Oct. 26 letter wants us to believe President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 response was better than the public believes.
Well, there is some expert analysis to consider. The New England Journal of Medicine, in a first time ever, condemned the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, calling on the current leadership to be voted out.
The editors contend that the crisis produced a test of leadership with no good options to combat the novel coronavirus. So, countries made hard decisions on how to respond to the pandemic. Our country failed the test.
Our leadership took a crisis and turned it into a tragedy. They went on to say that the leadership has demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. They conclude that we should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs.
When we fail to follow the science, we do so at our own peril.
CECIL DUNCAN
retired professor
Baton Rouge