Yes, it is time for us to stop killing babies. Dan Fagan’s column says so much concerning this. There have been other people who have been speaking out with strong convictions about this. To name a few: Cal Thomas said “stop executions,” John Bel Edwards spoke eloquently of anti-abortion during his campaign for governor, Wendy Vitter speaks about anti-abortion with courage and strength.

Can we feel perhaps the pendulum is swinging the right way on this issue?

Should we be so shocked about violence and killings in the streets, in the schools, workplaces, when we have been so blasé and unfeeling about abortions? Sixty million “forgotten dreamers” is a huge number of innocent lives.

Adelinde Gahn

housewife

Lafayette

