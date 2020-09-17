Despite the wisdom of our Founding Fathers and the magnificent Constitution, it took decades, congressional legislation, constitutional amendments and Supreme Court decisions to solidify the place for women and people of color within those rights and protections.
And, people from all over the world, with different races, religions, traditions, etc. have come here for the opportunity to live under our extraordinary freedoms.
However, it is clear that with all our diversity, we have developed a very high level of intolerance and disrespect for the opinions of others regarding any number of subjects. The losing political party in the 2016 presidential election has spent the past four years trying to destroy the president that was duly elected by the American voters under our Constitution and trying to convince people that the Russians had something to do with the win.
There is nothing wrong with having a passion for your opinions on any number of things and expressing those in a public way if you are so motivated. However, it seems that those with an opposite view are subjected these days to horrible name-calling.
Today a person can be called a racist when the subject could be climate change or health care or other subjects. We are in need of civil discourse in our society or we face becoming a situation that exists in other countries with more extreme measures for opposition conditions.
I recall my Dad and his great friend having a very heated political debate yet maintaining the warmest lifelong friendship. Wake up, America. The world is watching and it isn't pretty.
JACK KYLE
corporate relations, retired
Baton Rouge