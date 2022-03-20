Diversity. The country has rightly elevated this word as it denotes much needed positive change to eliminate a millstone that continues to undermine our society's quest of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples.
With that word in mind, let us ponder the governor's action to veto the Legislature's latest effort to redraw congressional district maps. In his veto, he signaled he is demanding the Legislature gerrymander a second Black-majority voting district.
Consider the logic of this. In order to create a second Black-majority district, legislators will have to identify and artificially link "Black" voting precincts together. The resulting district could prove one that spiders randomly across the state, artificially pooling together voters that have race but little else in common, geographically or economically. Most ironically, though, to make another "Black congressional district" the Legislature is with the same knife carving out "Whiter" remaining congressional districts by default.
My sincerest wish is to pursue real change in Louisiana that will promote real and lasting diversity. But I question if purposefully promoting congressional districts primarily on race promotes this goal.
BRYAN GLENN
retired teacher
Baton Rouge