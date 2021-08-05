I read in Steve Roberts' opinion column, "Don't gamble with lives in pandemic response," that White House press secretary Jen Psaki was beside herself and said that failure to provide accurate public health information about the vaccine is killing people. Roberts added that "this Big Lie is dividing us into a Blue America, largely vaccinated and relatively safe, and a Red American that remains unprotected and increasingly vulnerable."
I would like to point out to Mr. Roberts that there is a third group that needs to be recognized.
This group is made up of the people who contracted COVID-19, and are well, doing fine, and do not need to get the vaccine. My husband and I are part of that group. We were able to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands back in April by demonstrating, with a blood test within 4 months of our trip, that we had antibodies.
According to two prestigious, well-respected journals, "Nature" (May 2021) and "Science" (February 2021), the people who have had COVID-19 are expected to have these antibodies for most, if not all of their lives. So, why should these people get a vaccine that is somewhat effective at preventing an infection, and does have reported side effects, if they have natural immunity?
I would like to also point out that people without serious preexisting conditions were reported to have a 95+% chance of surviving COVID-19. Considering the total number of cases reported, there have got to be many thousands more like us.
So let's get that number! How many are there that don't have to be vaccinated, because they have already had COVID-19? Let's subtract that number from the unvaccinated Ms. Psaki is talking about, and we will have actual data that should bring the unvaccinated number down by a large margin.
MARY GLYNN
housewife
Metairie