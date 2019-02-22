The Feb. 20 Our Views opinion, ("Taylor Barras does not meet burden of proof on budget") was an accurate reflection of how it is possible to subvert the intent of practically any law. As you point out, the Revenue Estimating Conference was created to objectively do just what its name implies — estimate revenue by the most objective means possible without concern for the budgetary or other implications of those estimates.
The simple way to avoid what is happening now is to avoid making appropriations contingent on additional revenues in the future. The law says appropriations are not to exceed the official forecast of revenues. Why not simply fulfill that intent by only appropriating money projected to be available at the time appropriations are made and removing the statutory language that allows the governor to make “what if” recommendations that are then enacted in appropriations by the legislature? This simple, straight forward approach would make for better budgeting all the way around.
Stephen Winham
retired state budget director
St. Francisville