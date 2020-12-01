I grew up in the French Quarter and live here still.
When I was 5 I started taking walks with just my siblings to the corner store, to the Verti Marte, to the park. When I was 10, I started walking short distances alone and as I grew up those distances got longer. By 13 I was walking wherever I wanted in the Quarter alone during the day and walking with friends at night.
With all of the crowds, musicians, stores and lights here it is hard for me to imagine feeling unsafe. I have never experienced the fear here that some French Quarter residents talk about; I feel no need for extra police. One has to ask what the people who call for this over-policing that has ripples through the rest of New Orleans fear.
Over the last five years, about $4.5 million has been funneled annually from the French Quarter Economic Development District tax to increase policing in the Quarter. Think about the other things we could have done with that money. Perhaps some of the people who were being policed for “quality of life” offenses could have received food and housing. Imagine if we had invested $4.5 million into education or job-training. That would have not only made more people all over the city safe but given them tools to thrive.
This decision not only affects French Quarter residents like me but people all over the city, whether they come to the Quarter on a regular basis or not, yet only residents of the Quarter will vote on it. It is likely that this measure will be voted on by fewer than 1,000 people, yet it will affect millions.
The sales tax also affects more than just Quarter residents — sales taxes put greater burdens on low-income individuals than alternative taxes like property and income taxes.
Do we really need quality-of-life police patrolling the Quarter during one of the biggest economic crises in recent memory? When tourism and business are down and people are simply trying to get by, do we need to be issuing so many citations, charging people more and investing our money in surveillance and policing? Is this really what will make not only the French Quarter but the rest of the city a safer place? I don’t think so.
Having lived here my whole life, I don’t see how a sales tax and more officers free to issue citations, arrests and surveil people helps keep us safer. Even if the French Quarter Economic Development District tax renewal was not mired down in confusing and spurious political arguments, I would still vote no.
CELESTE CAHN
theater maker
New Orleans