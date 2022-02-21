I applaud The Advocate for its part in uncovering and reporting on the State Police killing of Ronald Greene.
Now it is time to demand Gov. John Bel Edwards’ resignation. From the start, he has lied to us. He knew that the State Police story was a lie but did not take action to rectify the story to reflect the truth. This is the same as taking an active part in the cover-up. As governor, he is directly responsible for the head of the State Police, and the State Police answer to him. Bottom line, he attempted to cover up this killing and protect his buddies.
A responsible governor would have immediately seen the video and rightly determined that the State Police violated their duty and killed Ronald Greene. In a matter of a few days, the active participants would have been fired, the video released and the district attorney called upon to prosecute the suspects as called for by the law. Justice served. End of story.
Now, we as a state have a mess that needs to be cleaned up. Edwards needs to go.
DONALD DRONE
retired engineer
Denham Springs