We feel compelled to respond to Dan Fagan’s most recent column about Drew Brees, Colin Kaepernick's protests and honoring the American flag.
We are both Marine Corps combat veterans with a combined 44 years of service to this nation. One of us (Jeannette) flew attack helicopters and the other (Chris) led infantry Marines. Our family has sacrificed much for our service — during our 21 years of marriage, we have spent almost half of that time geographically separated.
Far from showing a lack of respect for or dishonoring our service, the flag or America, protests of all kinds honor our nation and our service by representing the highest of ideals that America represents. Taking a knee during the anthem, refusing to pledge allegiance, even flag burning — those actions reflect the very essence of American values. Protests represent the desire to change, to improve, to continue to refine the reality of America to bring it more in line with the America that we dream of.
What we love most about this country is that citizens have the freedom to speak and act when America doesn’t live up to its promise. Having served in places around the world where acts of all kinds (and especially protests) are banned and can lead to imprisonment or worse, we embrace America's openness. We served to honor those ideals, because we believe in what America stands for and believe that those values are worth fighting for.
Working for change through protest, service or other means, represents the very best of America there is — the America we served.
We hope all Americans can recognize that by taking a knee, athletes used the platform they have to plead with us all to join them in moving America closer to the America it has the potential to be. We are proud to be citizens of a nation where protests are embraced, not punished — and even prouder to serve a country whose citizens care enough to act for change, even when it is hard.
JEANNETTE GAUDRY HAYNE and CHRIS HAYNE
Marine Corps
Metairie