To those who complain that if we had lockdowns in March 2020, when COVID-19 numbers were not so dire, we should have them now, I respectfully suggest considering the following:
Back then there was the admirable goal to attempt to stop the spread of the virus into the community. The lockdown had the potential to do this for us, so it was well worth the try. Although the lockdown arguably slowed the spread, it did not prevent it from being widespread throughout the community.
Back then there was no vaccine, so all people, all ages, all vulnerabilities, were at risk of contracting a very serious disease and perhaps dying from it, or being disabled for months after with various symptoms. Public health officials, therefore, were duty-bound to protect public health.
The vaccine has been widely available now for months, and anyone over the age of 12 has had ample opportunity to get it and therefore protect themselves from serious illness and death from COVID. This protection was never touted as being 100% but is very good.
The people who remain unvaccinated by choice (rather than due to a medical condition preventing safe vaccination) are unwilling to do an easy procedure whose usual mild side effects last only one day. These same people are often the ones also unwilling to put a mask on their faces, making outrageous claims that this is an infringement of their freedom. Is it likely that these same people would comply with the much more demanding and difficult task of staying in lockdown? Unlikely.
Therefore, any lockdown at this point would not make much difference. Those most likely to spread the disease would continue to do so while those more likely to sacrifice for the good of society, who are already vaccinated and masked, would be asked to do more, which wouldn't make much difference anyway.
So in all this craziness, the apparent inconsistency of the governor's lockdown decisions is really not an inconsistency of reason. He is, after all, a reasonable man. We are lucky to have him leading our state during these challenging times.
CAROLYN DEYO
retired teacher
Baton Rouge