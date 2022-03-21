BR.wildhighgas.adv HS 001.JPG

What a difference 80 years make!

What is generally considered our greatest generation sent its young people to Europe to stop a despot. On the home front, we gladly accept rations on fuel, rubber and many other sacrifices that disrupted daily life. And now we are complaining about gas prices.

When making sacrifices as a country, we seem to be more unified and political differences become less significant.

As a country, are we prepared to do more? Absent being directly attacked, I doubt it.

I am not advocating a position. I am only wondering if we have looked backward and learned anything from the past.

GLENN EVERETT

retired judge

Broussard

