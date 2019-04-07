After reading William Bonin’s letter obsessing over Democrats' hatred of President Donald Trump, I felt compelled to respond.
I do not personally know President Trump, therefore I cannot hate him. I am, however, an avid consumer of the news and have been observing the president since he threw his hat in the ring to run. Those observations have led me to the following conclusions.
As an adult, I am disgusted by his continuous lying. Numerous fact-checking organizations, some even conservative, have logged him at over 8,000 lies since taking office. As an adult, I am disgusted by his childlike behavior and name-calling when speaking of someone he dislikes or disagrees with. As an adult, I am appalled by his totally narcissistic lack of accepting responsibility for anything negative within his administration. As an adult, I am disgusted by his constant bragging and taking credit for things that he has had absolutely nothing to do with. As an adult, I am disgusted by his racist pandering to the most base among us.
But even with all those negatives, he is the president.
As president, he believes a former communist KGB agent over our intelligence agencies, he vilifies his own FBI, and sincerely believes there is a deep state out to get him. That concerns me as a responsible, adult American. What is even more unsettling as a retired military man who dealt almost exclusively with confidential materials, is his giving away top secret information to two Russian government officials. I have to wonder if any agents died as a result of that breach of security.
And just so Bonin won’t confuse me with a hating Democrat, I will tell him I volunteered to work in U.S. Sen. John McCain’s presidential run until he chose Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate. I researched her, and as a result of that research, my “responsible voter” gene kicked in, and I had to withdraw. Needless to say, the same gene kicked in with candidate Trump.
So, yes, I want to read the Mueller report in its entirety. Why not? We responsible American adults paid for it. What’s there to hide?
Robert Bloodworth
U.S. Navy, retired
Baton Rouge