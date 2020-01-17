Creativity and emotional intelligence (personal and social competence) have now long been the two most important individual attributes sought by all corporate business organizations, for obvious reasons. Creativity drives innovation and without innovation, all organizations understand that their future may be dim (in a world of per second/per second change). Emotional intelligence — empathy — is a critical ingredient in the ability to work productively with others, as in teams.

Rather than address the wild assertion of Barry Erwin, Council for a Better Louisiana, in Saturday's letters that the last 24 years of leadership by our superintendents of education have been somehow exemplary while we consistently remained at the bottom of America for that entire period, it’s important we begin to recognize these two key ingredients that have been, and are still wholly missing.

So the question becomes, why do we hear nothing about creativity and emotional intelligence in reference to our K-12 education system? Has the state’s educational leadership been so naive as to think school has no responsibility for the nurture of these crucial issues? Have our leaders simply been unaware of their importance? Or, not knowing what to do, have they chosen to simply remain silent and to ignore the responsibility to change, to innovate, to respond in a creative and emotionally intelligent manner?

The reality is that we have got education all wrong, and while it is more a national problem than a local one, it is high time we “get woke” on the subject. The reality is that both empathy and creativity emerge from nurture of the brain’s intuitive, right hemisphere. Our brain is designed to optimally function as two integrated hemispheres, yet forever the school’s only objective has been to focus solely upon the rational/literal left hemisphere.

The outcome has been expensive in the lives of our children, as well as to an adult population rendered inadequate to address the onslaught of a rapidly unfolding technological future that threatens to further enhance the power of the few over the many in our so-called democracy.

It is past time to wake up to our responsibility to our children and the future. True learning and growth are life’s most exquisite moments. Nurture of the love of learning, education’s real responsibility in a world where lifelong learning is an absolute necessity, is the key mandate of the 21st century. When we awaken to this reality, school will become the joy it is meant to be for 100% of the children and the world will begin to work — but not until.

ROBBIE ROBERTSON

co-director, Community United to Reinvent Education

New Orleans