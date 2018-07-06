The hypocrisy in today’s media is at a fever pitch. They decried, along with the Democrats, the inhumane treatment of children separated from their parents (or fake parents). The president then issued an executive order to reunite children with parents. But the real hypocrisy became evident hours following the signing ceremony. Now the narrative is that the children and parents detention is far too long. Not one liberal TV talking head, print media or mad Democrat ever mentioned the detention time of parents. Now that children are with their parents, the holding time is now also inhumane. They are spinning so hard we might soon have a hole to the center of the earth.
How about if people stop trying to enter the country illegally? Perhaps that change might make all this hysteria go away. Evil groups move these illegal crossers. The insane treatment they undergo doesn’t appear to be an issue for liberals. It's getting them into the U.S. so we can control their lives and voting. The fake media has now become fake criers. Is this the new academy award audition for the media? Their tears are only shed to wash away their insincere efforts. It’s let’s pretend at its worse. Hypocrisy reins high and blankets all their actions. It’s a shameful display of seeking control and power over a helpless group of people.
Many businesses are also guilty of wanting a low wage working class. That’s reprehensible and an affront on Americans that want an honest job. Again, it’s being a “user” and “taker,” not the example of honesty. The combination of political and business greed is a potential lethal blow to America. There is no justification for either position.
The hatred for the president from the liberal left is a 24/7 effort. It fortunate so many of their previous efforts have failed. The rally against the president has not stuck. To the contrary, smart Americans see through their insincerity and don’t buy the narrative. Russian collusion and other plots to set up obstacles to stop his presidency are sinking. As each attempt fails, they create another. Their frustration at their failure is a ray of hope for voters supporting the president.
I don’t believe in the tooth fairy, but I do believe honesty will triumph over evil surrounding us. Evil will not win. The “deplorables” are leading the uprising. They will dethrone the efforts of the misguided and dishonest media and their Democrat supporters. The future of this great country is at stake. Failure to win is not an option.
Billy Arcement
leadership consultant
Prairieville