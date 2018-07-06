A bus used to transport immigrants to the Federal Courthouse is directed by security, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their families at the U.S. border over a six-week period during a crackdown on illegal entries, according to Department of Homeland Security figures obtained Friday by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ORG XMIT: TXEG103