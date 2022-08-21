The problem with state and district education leaders in the state of Louisiana is the hyper intense obsession with testing, testing data and school letter grades. It may be guised as “accountability systems” but teachers know what this means.
More research continues to come out year after year showing that the education “reform” movement, which includes an escalation in both testing and “school choice,” has been a dramatic failure.
Education outcomes have not improved as promised, fewer people want to enter into our noble profession and educational inequality continues to widen.
As teachers, we know why “accountability measures” continue to become more commonplace in our profession: The money!
In 2016, the Louisiana Department of Education paid Data Recognition Corp. for testing over $60 million. There is a lot of money in testing — and people across this state and in others are getting rich while many of our kids and teachers struggle.
How can we make education better in Louisiana? Stop obsessing over “testing data” and school letter grades. Contrary to what our leaders in education may believe, so much of our work can never be measured. Spend more time listening to teachers and give us the supports we need and the professional courtesy we deserve.
JOHN GUZDA
teacher leader fellow
Jefferson Parish