In The Advocate on July 8, I came across two articles in the Commentary section regarding "reproductive freedom." The articles took up most of the page.
The nullification of the Louisiana law by the U.S. Supreme Court requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges to a hospital was celebrated by the authors. That requirement provided a safety net for the complications that can occur and can be life-threatening. It meant the abortionist or his/her associate would be immediately available either performing care or facilitating the emergency.
So now emergency treatment for these complications will continue as before. The patient will present to the emergency room, possibly in an ambulance, and the ER physician will begin evaluation with the history, "she came from an abortion clinic and she's bleeding."
The ER physician will call for a consultation from another physician. This takes time and can be critical. The abortion clinic and doctor are out of the picture.
In the Commentary articles, "reproductive freedom" is the battle cry. Does reproductive freedom take precedence over life?
In our Declaration of Independence, life is the first God-given inalienable right. An embryo is human life who has his/her full genetic makeup, fully human, an individual, and all that is needed is a little extra care to grow and develop. We humans need a little extra care at both extremes of life and we as a nation need to protect that life.
Since 1973, the U.S. stands at over 62 million lives taken by elective abortion. Could we as a nation suffer retribution because of this great wrong? My prayer is that soon Congress will pass a law giving personhood to that tiny human, the embryo. Then the Roe vs. Wade decision will have its own question of "when does life begin?” answered.
THOMAS SPARKS
retired physician
Baton Rouge