Approximately 15 years ago, the health insurance company industry stated that the reason Louisiana insurance rates were extremely higher than the rest of the country was because of lawsuits. Then the Legislature set the medical malpractice limit to $500,000. Please let me know if this legislation reduced anyone’s insurance premiums.
An attempt to introduce tort reform legislation will be introduced to supposedly lower insurance premiums. Please pay close attention. Who will benefit?
Debra Dow
small business owner
Baton Rouge