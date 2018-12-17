Louisiana’s legislative auditor, Daryl G. Purpera, did a mini-audit of Louisiana’s expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare. He audited the income of 100 people in Louisiana who had been determined to be eligible for Medicaid during expansion.

Purpera used Louisiana’s workforce commission income data to determine the eligibility of the 100 people and found that 82 of them did not qualify for the Medicaid benefits they received.

With such startling audit findings, it’s time to audit the entire Medicaid enrollment, especially those added to Medicaid during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Medicaid expansion. The taxpayers need to know if the entire Medicaid enrollment has a high fraud rate and find ways to stop the fraud in the Medicaid system in Louisiana.

A proper audit of Medicaid expansion could also answer several other pending questions. Taxpayers should know how many added to Medicaid during expansion were previously eligible for Medicaid and don’t qualify for the enhanced federal match.

It’s better to know now how much Louisiana taxpayers must pay for these added to Medicaid rather than being surprised by a huge bill of possibly billions of dollars from the federal government for illegally spent federal fonds during Medicaid expansion.

A proper audit of Medicaid and its expansion in Louisiana could determine how many added to Medicaid during expansion were previously uninsured and how many were switched from private insurance or from insurance from the Obamacare marketplace to Medicaid during Medicaid expansion in Louisiana.

Scuddy LeBlanc

retired extension educator

Baton Rouge