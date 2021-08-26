In his letter of displeasure with Joe Biden's presidency, Robert Hebert, economist, demonstrates that he remains true to his profession. Like most economists, he begins by making an assumption. In his case, he has assumed former President Donald Trump could do no wrong and President Joe Biden can do no right.
Maybe we would all be better served if the world wasn't viewed through Hebert's lens of absolutism or its antithesis that Trump could do no good and Biden can do no wrong. I can say this because I do not belong to either tribe.
I must confess I do not miss the Trump presidency. A president is elected to serve his country. By his pandemic performances on TV and his erratic tweets, Trump left me with the feeling he was less concerned about serving his country and more concerned with serving himself. I will decide in the 2024 election how I feel about the Biden presidency.
DENNIS C. FOLTZ
retired, food processing
Gretna