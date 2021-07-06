Now let me understand. The Legislature killed the bill prohibiting the use of hand-held mobile phones for texting or talking while driving because some people can not afford the equipment for hands-free talking.
So the only alternative our politicians can come up with is to continue to allow the unsafe actions of using a mobile phone while driving.
I wonder if they considered the prevention of even one fatal accident being worth the time it takes for a driver to find a safe place to pull off the street to make or take a call?
is there really ever a call that is more important than someone's safety?
FLOYD LEE
retired
Zachary