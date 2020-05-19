If Louisiana wants to do something to help dig itself out of this financial hole we are in we should consider two paths from which we don’t gather revenue from presently: Legalize sportsbook gambling and recreational marijuana with possession of one ounce or less.
As it stands now Mississippi is paying bills with Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee money, there is no reason why we should not have passed this last year or the year before. You have to hand it to Mississippi: They had their bill prewritten awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on this.
Legalized marijuana is next to be approved across the nation and we should go ahead and do it. The money generated will not cover the loss we are experiencing in the budget but, it would be new taxes and that would be a shot in the arm.
Please consider the two items. Let’s not wait another year.
JIM HARRIS
retired, Dow Chemical
Brusly