Ochsner needs to be complimented for its super-organized, smooth-running operation on giving the Pfizer vaccine to its elderly members.
My husband and I were among the lucky ones who got an appointment last Sunday and it was an amazing, orderly, quick-on-the-button operation.
All week we have been watching on TV people around the country in line for hours just to get an appointment or an injection. We walked into the building assigned by email instructions, had our temperatures taken, were ushered by many people to a nurses’ table (I think there must have been 50 or more), got injected (never felt a thing) and were instructed to sit for 15 minutes in an open area to make sure we would have no reaction.
It was a pleasant half-hour experience.
JANE LEACH KING
retired Realtor
Metairie