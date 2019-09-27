As a school leader of color, my purpose is to advocate on behalf of and create greater opportunities to guarantee that all children, including students of color, receive a quality education. In New Orleans, more than 96% of juveniles arrested are African American, almost 75,000 African Americans in the city live in poverty, and only 18% of African Americans have a bachelor’s degree. These statistics are stifling, yet I leverage my resources as an educator and mentor to prepare my students to defy the odds that are weighted against them.
This month, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools is highlighting the contributions of school leaders of color in their report “Profiles of Leaders of Color: Building an Effective Staff”. This report focuses the work I have committed myself to at InspireNOLA Charter Schools through training and mentoring educators of color. All charter schools are public schools, and I take it very seriously that our youth deserve a high-quality public education because it is the only pathway to greater possibilities for them and their families. Over the past 10 years we have achieved transformational work. Three of our schools are in the top five in the city (for selected admission), and we have a 100% graduation rate.
We place administrators, leaders and teachers of color at the helm of our schools as role models to mentor and inspire our kids. And this strategy for success has been designed in every aspect of our school culture from inclusive and culturally relevant curriculum to our internal hiring practices that foster a diverse staff. Through my work at InspireNola, I also founded the Alliance of Diversity and Excellence. We are African American community leaders from New Orleans that advocate for charter schools and autonomy for all students, parents and leaders.
As a young man, I didn’t believe college was the right place for me. Yet, it was during this time that I knew I wanted to work in education and prevent other students from feeling the isolation and pain that I experienced in school. And in 2005, after Hurricane Katrina ravished this city, I made a commitment to pursue education leadership. My colleagues and I were committed to rebuilding the city, and I knew that I could make the greatest impact by founding a school that fostered strong leaders and educators of color.
I have a responsibility to help men enter and stay in the field of education. And as teachers and leaders of color, we are helping our students battle against the critiques and frameworks that judge them and their community through a deficit perspective. We are modeling behavior that gives our students options and opportunities to see themselves in spaces of power and achievement.
Jamar McKneely
chief executive officer, InspireNOLA
New Orleans