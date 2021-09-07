Big government can make a life-or-death difference in people’s lives.
As an evacuee from Hurricane Ida, I’ve been living on the road for the last 10 days. First Pensacola, then Mobile and now, fortunately, back home. As hard as the traveling was, it was not nearly as frightful as my friends and fellow New Orleanians had it facing Ida. Ida caused death and destruction from here all the way across the country to Pennsylvania, New York City and New Jersey.
In New Orleans, we were thankful for the billions that the federal government invested in the flood protection system. What is unbelievable is that the electrical supply system completely collapsed. The news said that electrical power feeds into the city through eight distribution lines, and 100% of them failed. It makes me wonder why the power grid failed so badly. I could understand why Ida caused some of them to fail, but all of them?
I am thankful for the thousands of line personnel and equipment that the power companies have brought in. I know from personal experience how hard they are working and I appreciate their commitment to the restoration.
But, the power system is a regulated monopoly and as such, federal regulators have to ask questions about the failures. Hopefully, we will be able to strengthen our infrastructure and be much better prepared for the next storm.
LOUIS FUCHS
retired, telecommunications
Metairie