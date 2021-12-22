Sweeping generalizations get us nowhere, including Gary Forster’s misguided claims that the election of Susan Hutson in New Orleans indicates, “If you care more about victims of crime than the criminals, and you want to discourage criminals and crime in New Orleans, you lose.”
As a survivor of violence, I proudly supported Hutson in my personal capacity. Survivors are not a monolith. Those who claim to speak for all victims are not to be trusted.
Many survivors and victims’ loved ones support Hutson because we want a sheriff who won't expand the jail and who will provide care and safety for people who are incarcerated. We want crime prevention, which mass incarceration is not.
Forster promotes a criminal legal system that has been proven to waste an exorbitant amount of taxpayer money. He is in step with another who tries to speak for all victims, founder and president of the organization Crimefighters, Irv Magri, also uses openly racist language, referring to reforms as “Hug-A-Thug” policies.
The messaging from Crimefighters is terrifyingly backward — advocating for expensive strategies that don’t keep us safe, like use of the death penalty and excessive sentencing. The system they want to uphold disproportionately impacts Black Louisianians.
This paper reported that, “While about 66% of those imprisoned in Louisiana are Black, Black people make up a third of Louisiana’s population.” These policies and the endorsement for ousted Sheriff Marlin Gusman by Magri comes from a man who also endorsed white supremacist David Duke for state representative in 1989.
The victim-offender binary is false, our jail incarcerates people who are also victims of violence. I invite those who cling to their tough-on-crime mentality to instead join those of us who are working from a nuanced reality and seeking solutions, like electing Hutson, that prioritize care and safety.
KATIE HUNTER-LOWERY
crime survivor organizer
New Orleans